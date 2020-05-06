



Baltimore County Public Schools announced Tuesday seniors will have their graduation ceremonies held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its May 5 meeting, the Board of Education of Baltimore County voted to approve a contract with the company Herff Jones to provide virtual graduation ceremonies for all BCPS high schools.

The school board said that this was a very difficult decision.

“We have heard from students and parents that what they want is an in-person graduation. We want that for them, too, but in the midst of this pandemic, for the safety of everyone, that is simply not possible. These virtual graduations will still provide opportunities to recognize students individually and to celebrate online together,” said Board Chair Kathleen Causey.

Franklin High School’s graduating seniors recently honored their teachers with a video thanking them. Now, the school district will do the same for them with virtual graduation ceremonies.

Jennifer Osterweil, President of Franklin High School’s Parents Teachers Association, said her daughter was heartbroken over the decision.

“She’s heartbroken over this,” Osterweil said. “I mean, she deserves the accolades for all her accomplishments, as well as all her friends.”

The district did not provide anyone to speak on-camera, but an administrator said by phone that in-person ceremonies are not ruled out.

“Our students were clear. This was not their preference. But, again, we did not want the school year to end without honoring them in some way,” Dr. Christina Byers, BCPS Community Superintendent, said.

At this point, Osterweil said she hopes her daughter’s college experience isn’t disrupted by the pandemic.

“[My husband] was like, ‘I just hope she can start college on time.’ As it’s been, it’s been disappointment after disappointment,” Osterweil said.

Other school districts are discussing plans to also hold virtual graduations of some sort. Baltimore County’s graduation schedule will likely be released within the next week.

