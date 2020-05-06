(WJZ)- The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday afternoon that the organization will be honoring community “helpers” who have made an impact in their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of the Virtual Birdland Community Heroes program, the club will recognize small business owners who have addressed needs in their community, non-profit leaders, volunteers offering their time to local organizations and members of the community who are reaching out to lend a helping hand during this time.
The organization says that on behalf of the “helpers” it will make a charitable donation of $5,000 through the Orioles Charitable Foundation to Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.
The first group of honorees are: Monica Alvarado, owner of Bread and Butter Kitchen in Annapolis; Jarrod Bolte, CEO of Bedtime in a Box; Will Fagg, owner and head chef of TinyBrickOven in Federal Hill; Nancy Longo, owner and chef of Pierpoint Restaurant in Fells Point; and the hundreds of volunteers and more than 40 delivery drivers with Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.
For more information on the honorees and the Virtual Birdland Community Heroes program fans can go to this link.