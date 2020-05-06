Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the armed robbery of a liquor store in southwest Baltimore at the end of March.
Baltimore police said a suspect shown in the video above robbed the Southwest Discount Liquor Store in the 3200 block of Washington Boulevard on March 30.
Police said he walked into the store, passed an employee a note that implied he was armed, and robbed the store.
He then allegedly fled on foot.
If you know his identity, call detectives at (410) 366-6341 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.