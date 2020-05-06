(WJZ)- The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that the team has officially signed fifth round draft pick and defensive tackle Broderick Washington as well as six undrafted free agents.

Washington, who was selected with the 170th overall pick in April’s draft, was a three-year starter and four-year contributor for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12. The 6’2, 305 pound tackle earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors after piling up 39 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 passes defensed and a fumble recovery as a senior in 2019.

As for the six undrafted free agents, the team signed a pair of cornerbacks in Khalil Dorsey and Josh Nurse, outside linebacker Marcus Willoughby, safety Nigel Warrior, tight end Eli Wolf and wide receiver Jaylon Moore.

Nurse (Utah) and Dorsey (Northern Arizona) add depth to a secondary that heads into 2020 looking like one of the league’s strongest. The pair combined for 84 games of experience at the college level. Nurse started 10 games for the Utes in 2019 opposite from Chicago Bears draft pick Jaylon Johnson. At 6’3″ 197, he’s on the bigger side for a corner, and that length helped him tie for third on the the Utah team in passes defensed with six in 2019.

Dorsey, a 5’9″ 181 lbs, started in all four seasons for the Lumberjacks ending his career with 197 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 8 interceptions and 41 passes defensed in that span.

Warrior played in 49 games and started 38 including every game in 2019 for Tennessee. He earned second team All-SEC honors in his senior season and finished his four year career with 239 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 18 passes defensed, and 5 interceptions.

Willoughby was a captain for Elon in 2019, starting all 11 games and earning All-CAA second team honors for posting 65 tackles, 13.5 for loss and a pair of forced fumbles. He finished his career with the Phoenix amassing 224 tackles, 31 for loss and 16.5 sacks.

On the offensive side, Moore appeared in 39 games with 25 starts over the course of four years for Tennessee-Martin finishing with 92 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career. Wolf, a 6’4″ 238-pound tight end from Georgia, was a grad transfer to the Bulldogs last season after spending the beginning of his college career at Tennessee.