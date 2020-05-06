ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Students across Maryland haven’t been in a physical classroom since March 13, and now they won’t be going back for the rest of the year.
Maryland will close all its schools for the rest of the school year, in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
While online and distance learning opportunities will continue, the department is releasing “Maryland Together: Recovery Plan for Education,’ a comprehensive plan for long-term recovery.
Maryland State School Superintendent Karen Salmon said different methods of returning to school could be included in both Stage Two and Three of the state’s recovery plan.
Decisions regarding graduation will be made by each local superintendent. State schools said they have been told by each superintendent that they are collaborating with local communities to make sure that seniors will be recognized for their accomplishments.
This story is developing.