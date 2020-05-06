



An AmeriCorps member is giving back to some of Baltimore’s hardest hit communities during the COVID-19 pandemic by making face-masks.

When the pandemic began, Reshon Jackson tried to get face masks for her and her family, but had some trouble.

“I couldn’t find them,” Jackson said. “The cost was great, and I have a big family of eight, so I just was like, ‘Let me make them myself.’”

So she asked her mom for her sewing machine and learned how to use it, but she also wanted to help out the students she works with and knew the need was there.

“A lot of the families have lost their jobs since the pandemic happened and already live in a low-income community, so they don’t have the money to buy masks,” Jackson said.

Jackson, along with her fellow AmeriCorps members Diquayla and Lucy, have made about 200 masks. They work nearly every day to put them together.

They recently delivered dozens to students Wednesday, like Dominic, a sixth-grader at Booker T. Washington Middle School.

“I feel happy, Dominic said. “Shocked that, because I wouldn’t think my school would make masks.”

Jackson said she’s going to continue to make these masks for as long as the pandemic lasts.

