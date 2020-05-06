



Maryland is starting to see a decrease in hospitalizations and a “flattening of the curve” when it comes to intensive care cases, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

“When I introduced the roadmap to recovery, I said that if Marylanders continued staying home and continued practicing social distancing I was hopeful that the key numbers we were tracking the rate of hospitalizations and the number of patients in ICU would potentially plateau, perhaps as early as early May,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, we are beginning to see those encouraging numbers.”

“Over the past seven days, we have seen a good trend and hospitalizations, with five straight days downward. And then a little bump up yesterday. But overall, we are down slightly from where we were a week ago,” Hogan continued. “Even more encouraging is that our ICU numbers have been basically flat level at a plateau for eight straight days.”

If these trends continue into next week, Hogan said he will be ready to lift the stay at home order and to begin stage one of the state’s recovery plan.

Although the numbers continue to flatten, Maryland schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

According to the state health department, there are 28,163 cases confirmed in the state, up 1,046 cases since Tuesday. Currently, 1,338 people have died from the virus, with 99 probable deaths reported.

More than 115,000 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus and 1,903 people have been released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Hospitalizations saw a slight plateau in new cases, only up 14 since Tuesday. There are currently 1,707 people hospitalized in the state from the virus, with 1,123 in acute care and 584 in intensive care.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 5,497 people have been hospitalized.

