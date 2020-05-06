ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday with updates about coronavirus in the state.
Hogan will be joined by state schools superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon and Dr. David Marcozzi, COVID-19 incident commander for the University of Maryland Medical System.
AS of Tuesday morning, there are now 27,117 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,290 people have officially died from the virus, with 100 probable deaths.
The good news is hospitalizations are flat.
More than 112,000 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus, and 1,810 people have been released from isolation.
There are currently 1,693 people hospitalized, up slightly from 1,649 on Monday. There are 1,120 people in acute care and 573 in intensive care.
