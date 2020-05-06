



The Maryland Department of Health will immediately issue guidelines to allow for elective medical procedures at the discretion of local hospitals and health care providers, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

“Many Marylanders may have put off important procedures, screenings and other things that they really need to attend to, if there’s something that you’ve had to delay like a PET scan or a biopsy, angioplasty or orthopedic procedure you should be able to now take care of those important and sensitive procedures now,” said David Marcozzi, COVID-19 incident commander for the University of Maryland Medical System.

The state also will be lifting restrictions on some low-risk

outdoor activities.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, Marylanders can now golf, play tennis, go boating, fishing and camping and participate in other outdoor activities. The state will also reopen its state parks and beaches.

The stay at home order, however, is still active. Hogan said people should continue to social distance and wear masks when it makes sense.

Schools, however, will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic school year.

The governor said Maryland is starting to see a decrease in hospitalizations and a “flattening of the curve” when it comes to intensive care cases.

If these trends continue into next week, Hogan said he will be ready to lift the stay at home order and to begin stage one of the state’s recovery plan.

