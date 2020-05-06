



The past few months have shown us how important our healthcare workers are.

While they all deserve to be honored, this week it’s all about the nurses. May 6 is National Nurses Day, which kicks off National Nurses Week.

These scrub wearing heroes are noting only caring for those with COVID-19, but anyone else that may be sick or injured.

Over the past month, they’ve been honored with drive-by’s from first responders, and flyovers courtesy of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.

One of the more popular ways of saying thank you is also with food.

Towson Hot Bagels will be sending bagels to nurses all week.

Northwest Hospital recently received a lunch courtesy of a Destiny Church.

“Just to say thank you to those who are on the frontlines that are serving our community,” said Senior Pastor Stephen Chandler.

If you want to send a meal of gratitude, the Frontline Feast campaign is making that easier. You can click right here to send a meal of gratitude.

“I think that what we’re seeing is that people really want to help in some way, but with everyone being home it’s hard to find that way,” said Bryna Colley, a founder of Frontline Feast. “So what we’ve given them is a platform that they can do something small that has a meaningful

impact.”

For every 100 dollars raised, Primo Pasta Kitchen will send 20, three-course-meals to a local hospital.

“It gives everybody an opportunity to just say thank you to those people working in hospitals around the clock to take care of all of us,” said Bill Shoe with Primo Pasta Kitchen.

This initiative is a partnership between Primo Pasta Kitchen and 2fold Collective. Over the past month, they’ve delivered more than 1,200 meals.

“Those meals fuel the workers and make them feel cared for and appreciated,” said Dr. Lisa Rowen, the Chief Nursing Officer at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

With Frontline Fest you can donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps and every little bit is a thank you to the nurses and frontline workers.

