ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov, Larry Hogan announced that some coronavirus-related restrictions will be lifted starting Thursday morning ahead of the initial steps to reopen the state.
“After much discussion, all of our doctors and scientists are now in agreement that we are able to move forward with resuming some additional lower risk outdoor activities,” Hogan said.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 Marylanders can now golf, play tennis, go boating, fishing and camping and participate in other outdoor activities. The state will also reopen its state parks and beaches.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES:
The stay at home order, however, is still active. Hogan said people would continue to social distance and wear masks when it makes sense.
“As long as Marylanders continue to take personal responsibility, continue to practice social distancing and continue to follow the guidance from public health officials,” Hogan said the numbers will continue to decrease and the state will get closer to reopening.
