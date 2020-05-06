



Lawmakers in Western Maryland wrote a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday urging him to adopt a regional approach to reopening the state as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Western Maryland Delegation and the Boards of County Commissioners for Allegany, Garrett and Washington Counties sent the letter to Gov. Hogan.

They wrote, in part:

“As you work to reopen Maryland, we encourage you to consider a regional approach, as infection and hospitalization rates differ greatly in the various areas of the State. As you are aware, Washington County separates the States of West Virginia and Pennsylvania by only 12 miles, and Allegany and Garrett Counties are in closer proximity to those State than they are to the metropolitan areas of Baltimore and Washington DC.”

Gov. Hogan currently has the Maryland Roadmap To Recovery Plan in place for reopening the state.

Hogan said those building blocks are:

Expanding COVID-19 testing capacity Increasing hospital search capability Increasing supply of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) Continue a robust contact tracing operation

Gov, Larry Hogan announced that some coronavirus-related restrictions will be lifted starting Thursday morning ahead of the initial steps to reopen the state.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, Marylanders will be able to golf, play tennis, go boating, fishing and camping and participate in other outdoor activities.

The recent announcement, however, does not include a total reopening of specific regions in Maryland.

