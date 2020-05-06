Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — After getting off to a rocky start, officials with the Maryland Department of Labor said the unemployment filing website is getting better.
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — After getting off to a rocky start, officials with the Maryland Department of Labor said the unemployment filing website is getting better.
The state’s labor secretary said steps have been taken to improve the performance.
She said more than 200,000 people have filed their weekly claims over the past two days.
Unemployment References:
- Coronavirus Resources: Maryland Launches New ‘One-Stop’ Unemployment Benefits Website
- How To File For Unemployment In Maryland
- Here’s A New Email To Get Your Unemployment Questions Answered In Maryland
- Coronavirus Pandemic Leave You Unemployed? Here’s How Marylanders Can Get Help
- Pratt Library Offering Online Job Search Help, Tutoring While Buildings Remain Closed
- While Some Businesses Are Closing, Others Need More Workers
- Amazon, Walmart Among Companies Hiring Temporary Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Looking For A Job? Here Are Some Baltimore Businesses Hiring Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
There had been reports of many issues with the site since it launched two weeks ago.
Coronavirus Update: If Your Maryland Unemployment Claim Became Inactive This Week, Here’s What You Need To Know
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.