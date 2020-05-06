BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dunkin’ is offering a free coffee and donut on Wednesday for National Nurses Day to Baltimore health care workers.
They are giving out a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut- no purchase necessary!
The deal does not include cold brews and nitro cold brews, and aren’t valid on mobile orders.
Dunkin’ and it’s local Baltimore-area franchises are also donating 763 dozen heart-shaped donuts to various Maryland hospitals and nonprofits throughout Nurses Week, including:
- Howard County General Hospital
- LifeBridge Health (Carroll, Grace Medical, Levindale, Northwest, and Sinai)
- Maryland Food Bank – in partnership with the Baltimore Orioles
- MedStar (Franklin Square, Good Samaritan, Harbor, and Union Memorial Hospital)
- Mercy Medical Center
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital – courtesy of Kiren Patel and Raj Patel
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health – courtesy of Kiren Patel and Raj Patel
Dunkin’ restaurants in Baltimore will also offer the heart-shaped donuts in celebration of health care workers and mothers. They’ll be available from May 6 to May 10 in the Baltimore area.
The donut donations to MedStar’s four hospital locations are in partnership with the Baltimore Ravens and local Facebook sensation DJ Kopec after his post-NFL Draft Facebook Live dance party surpassed 25,000 viewers.
On May 12, the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser will deliver donuts to each MedStar hospital on behalf of Dunkin’ and the Ravens.
