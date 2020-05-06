BREAKING:Some 'Low Risk' Outdoor Activities Restrictions Lifted In Maryland
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Greater Baltimore Medical Center staff is getting in on the nurse appreciation.

Non-nursing staff members stood outside the hospital both Wednesday morning and afternoon holding signs, cheering and clapping for the nurses.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The hospital said it organized the celebration to show how much the nurses risking their lives during this pandemic are appreciated.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

