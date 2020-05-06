Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There are new grading changes coming for students in Baltimore County Public Schools for this academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Middle school students will get a pass/fail grade for marking periods three and four, along with their final grades.
High school students will also be marked pass/fail, but students can pick if they want to receive a traditional letter grade for their final grades in each course.
If students select the pass/fail option, it will not impact their GPA.
