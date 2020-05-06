BREAKING:All Maryland Schools Will Remain Closed For Rest Of School Year
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Public Schools, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There are new grading changes coming for students in Baltimore County Public Schools for this academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Middle school students will get a pass/fail grade for marking periods three and four, along with their final grades.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

High school students will also be marked pass/fail, but students can pick if they want to receive a traditional letter grade for their final grades in each course.

If students select the pass/fail option, it will not impact their GPA.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply