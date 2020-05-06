Comments
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD. (WJZ) — The Armed Services Blood Program will run two blood drives at the Joint Base Andrews base theater in May to help with higher demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
The two drives will be on May 13 and May 19 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The ASBP provides blood products for service members, veterans and their families.
The joint operation works with military services to collect, process, store, distribute, and transfuse blood worldwide.
“More than ever, donations to the military community are mission-critical,” the organization said in a statement Wednesday.