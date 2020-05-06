Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A drug that is showing promise in treating the coronavirus is being donated to Maryland.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that the maker of remdesivir is donating 1,600 doses to hospitals in the state.
These initial doses will be deployed in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties since they are the hardest hit regions in the state.
Initial trials show that remdesivir can reduce the length of illness for patients with severe COVID-19 cases.
