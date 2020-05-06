Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 2400 block of BridgeHampton Drive shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the head.
Both victims were pronounced deceased at the location.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.