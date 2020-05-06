Comments
SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — A man is charged with handgun violations including illegally possessing a firearm after he was caught driving erratically in Severn on Tuesday.
An officer was patrolling the Stillmeadows Community at around 9 p.m. when he saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of Jacobs Road and Stillmeadows Drive.
The driver tried to flee in the car but lost control, hitting the police vehicle. Officers then noticed the driver reaching under his seat and ordered him to show his hands, which he did.
They found a loaded handgun under the seat.
The man, Brenton Bradley Josiah Fairnot, 21, of Odenton, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
- Handgun in Vehicle
- Firearm Poss with Felony Conviction
- Reg. Firearm: Illegal Possession
- Illegal Poss. Ammunition