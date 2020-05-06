Comments
HARWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man is seriously injured after falling off of an ATV in Harwood on Monday, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to an incident at around 5 p.m. involving an all-terrain vehicle in the 200 block of South River Clubhouse Road. Responders found the man lying on the side of a private lane. The man had been driving an ATV and was ejected from it, officials said.
Paramedics took him to South River High School where he was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center by a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter.
His injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.