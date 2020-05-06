DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) – The COVID-19 pandemic has left food banks across the country under pressure to meet the skyrocketing demand of hungry families and individuals.
To assist in efforts to feed residents, the Maryland Farm Bureau and the Maryland Food Bank have partnered to launch the #HungerHeroes campaign.
The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of the work that the Maryland Food Bank is doing to help struggling families, and to strengthen the connection between food and agriculture.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The Maryland Farm Bureau has set a goal to raise $10,000 and collect 10,000 pounds of food donations for the Maryland Food Bank through the campaign.
A “Hunger Hero” digital badge will be awarded to individuals, organizations and businesses who have made a donation of at least $1,000.
Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford issued the following statement in a news release:
“Our farmers have been actively engaged in the effort to feed hungry and struggling families in Maryland during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re glad to be officially partnering with the Maryland Food Bank to collect donations to fight the current hunger crisis.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.