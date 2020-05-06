BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland National Guard announced Wednesday they will conduct community flyovers to honor frontline COVID-19 first responders and essential workers across the state.
A formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft will conduct the flyovers on Friday as a salute to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A detailed flight route will be announced Thursday and residents can expect a few seconds of noise as the aircraft pass overhead.
The round-the-state flyovers are part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE and are being conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.
The aircraft will flyover local hospitals, nursing homes, food distribution locations, COVID-19 testing sites and other locations throughout the state.
Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Citizens should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
More than 1,300 members of the Maryland National Guard continue to support Maryland citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing critical capabilities such as transportation, commodity distribution, medical augmentation and more.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.