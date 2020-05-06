ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections released a video outlining the safe and secure way to vote by mail in the state’s June 2 primary election.
You can watch the video here.
The video outlines instructions for how to properly fill out and complete a ballot, how to properly return the completed ballot, including additional documents some voters may need to include in the return envelope.
It also includes instructions on how to check that your ballot has been received.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES:
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Says COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decreasing, ICU Numbers Flattening
- Maryland Schools Will Remain Closed Through Academic Year
- Maryland Attorney General Investigating Blue Flame Medical After State Cancels PPE Order
- Some ‘Low Risk’ Outdoor Activities Restrictions Lifted In Maryland Starting Thursday
The state board of elections also reminds that every eligible voter will automatically be mailed a ballot and no postage is required to return the ballot.
Ballots began arriving in mailboxes across the state in early May and will continue to come through mid-May, state officials said.
Anyone wishing to check their voter registration status can do so on the State Board of Elections website.
If you do not have internet access, call 1-800-222-8683 and ask a State Board of Elections representative to check your registration.