Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is no official date yet for Preakness 145, despite speculation, the Stronach Group/Maryland Jockey Club says.
“The Stronach Group/ The Maryland Jockey Club is aware of speculation about a potential date for Preakness 145. At this point in time, there is no definitive date set and we continue to explore options,”
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Uncertain Triple Crown: A Preakness Stakes In Flux
- Coronavirus Update: The Stronach Group Cancels InfieldFest 2020, New Preakness Date Still Unknown
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The group said once Preakness 145 has been finalized, an official announcement will be made.
https://twitter.com/PreaknessStakes/status/1258087409775935491?s=20