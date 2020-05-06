CORONAVIRUS IN MDOver 28K COVID-19 Cases, 1,300 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is no official date yet for Preakness 145, despite speculation, the Stronach Group/Maryland Jockey Club says.

“The Stronach Group/ The Maryland Jockey Club is aware of speculation about a potential date for Preakness 145.  At this point in time, there is no definitive date set and we continue to explore options,”

The group said once Preakness 145 has been finalized, an official announcement will be made.

