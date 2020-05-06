CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in Camp Springs on Saturday.
The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Damani Reddix of the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive in Camp Springs.
He is charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old Jose Romero-Salgado of District Heights. Reddix is charged as an adult.
Police were called to the 5200 block of Carswell Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Romero-Salgado suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute.
Reddix is charged with first degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.