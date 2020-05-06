Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Royal Farms announced Wednesday they will give local nurses free pulled chicken sandwiches in honor of National Nurses Week.
All Royal Farms locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia will participate in the promotion.
Any nurse visiting any of the company’s 226 locations on Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12, can receiver their free pulled chicken sandwich.
All they have to do is show their healthcare ID to redeem their free pulled chicken sandwich.