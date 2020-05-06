Comments
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have a warning for the public about a recent telephone scam.
The caller claims to be an agent for Publishers Clearing House and tells the person that they have a won a grand prize, but must pay a $250 fee to claim the prize.
Publishers Clearing House and other sweepstakes do not require upfront fees to cover the costs of winning prizes.
The most recent cases involved residents along Maryland’s Eastern Shore. They reported that someone who identified as Agent John Clark called on behalf of PCH and said they won a prize but would need $250 via wire transfer or on a gift card to cover the cost of taxes.
Visit the PCH website for further information: https://info.pch.com/tips-and-warning-signs or call their toll free number: 800-392-4190.
The Federal Trade Commission also offers information on reporting telephone scams; https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phone-scams 1-877-FTC-HELP.