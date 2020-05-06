BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System has received nearly $170,000 in grant funding from the Nora Roberts Foundation for its acute-care hospitals and freestanding medical facilities that are engaged in the COVID-19 response.
The funds will be used by individual hospital foundations to support a variety of projects and initiatives related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of those projects and initiatives include employee and patient assistance, meals for the community, personal protective equipment and mental health care resources.
“This gift from the Nora Roberts Foundation will be felt across our entire University of Maryland Medical System and the communities we serve and will support our efforts as we continue to respond to the unprecedented COVID-19 challenge. We are incredibly grateful for their support and generosity,” said Mohan Suntha, President and CEO of University of Maryland Medical System.
