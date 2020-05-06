Comments
Hi Everyone!
Gray, wet, chilly. I call it the rule of threes if you will. I think any forecast can be busted down to three words. Well, let’s try this rule of three’s; Sunny, breezy, milder. The forecast of today and tomorrow, short sweet and to the point.
And the “three’s” work year-round. Foul weather like Winter? My rule of threes still applied; this just stinks – one two three.
Enjoy tomorrow it will be a nice break, and it will be the best day out of the next 7. With a high of 68° even a bit of a breeze will feel ok out in that sun. Fantastic.
Two more bursts of three’s before I leave you this day.
This will end.
Hang in there.
MB!