CORONAVIRUS IN MDCOVID-19 Cases Decline For 4th Straight Day In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Gray, wet, chilly. I call it the rule of threes if you will. I think any forecast can be busted down to three words. Well, let’s try this rule of three’s; Sunny, breezy, milder. The forecast of today and tomorrow, short sweet and to the point.

And the “three’s” work year-round. Foul weather like Winter? My rule of threes still applied; this just stinks – one two three.

Enjoy tomorrow it will be a nice break, and it will be the best day out of the next 7. With a high of 68° even a bit of a breeze will feel ok out in that sun. Fantastic.

Two more bursts of three’s before I leave you this day.

This will end.

Hang in there.

MB!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply