



No gym? No problem.

While gym doors remain closed due to stay at home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still finding ways to stay active.

“Stress can be a silent killer. It can actually manifest itself in body aches, headaches, muscle stiffness and things in that nature,” Teddy Savage, Fitness Training Director at Planet Fitness, said.

And if you’re feeling any of those signs, you’re probably not alone at this point.

“Exercising and releasing those endorphins and those dopamine’s can actually relieve stress,” Savage said.

To encourage staying active while social distancing, many gyms like Merritt Clubs and Planet Fitness are offering virtual workouts online.

“It’s just about moving and doing whatever makes you feel good and helps to lift you up,” Amelia Luchey, Instructor at Merritt Clubs, said.

Planet Fitness launched a campaign called “United We Move.” It offers 20 minute home “work-ins” streamed live every day at 7 p.m. on their Facebook page.

“We’re bringing the gym to their living room,” Savage said.

Fitness trainers say you don’t necessarily need to have standard weights to work out. You can really use anything laying around in your house like canned goods, water bottles or just your body weight.

Merritt Clubs sends out weekly memos to their clients to stay connected, such as ideas to get active with your kids and healthy recipes to prepare at home.

Mental health is also something to keep a close eye on during these times. That’s why experts have said having someone to hold you accountable and check up on you is important.

“A lot of our general managers and directors have actually just been calling our members to reach out, touch base and say, ‘Hi. How are you?'” Luchey said.

In the meantime, fitness trainers said they’re committed to continuing to provide healthy and safe alternatives to keep us all moving.

“I know for one, one thing that won’t change is the need to stay active and stay moving,” Savage said.

Local gyms like Merritt Clubs said they’re working on how to operate their facilities once they’re able to reopen by putting procedures in place and ramping up sanitary measures.

