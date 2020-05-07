CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 29,000 COVID-19 Cases, 1,400 Deaths Reported
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Another impact from the COVID-19 pandemic has been dead car batteries, according to AAA.

AAA said it has seen a sharp increase in battery service calls since cars have been parked during this stay-at-home order.

Last month, AAA said almost half of its service calls in Maryland were for battery service.

If you haven’t hit the road in a while, AAA said you should take your car out for a drive once a week to make sure your battery stays properly charged.

