BALTIMORE (WJZ) — AutoStream Car Care Center announced it has donated $6,000 to the Maryland Food Bank in an effort to keep those in need fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They partnered with their customers and donated 10 percent of the proceeds at two of their locations in April.

The company was able to raise the money to help Marylanders who are struggling amid this pandemic.

