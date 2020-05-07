REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Hammershire Road that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police received a call shortly before 4 p.m. for a report of a person yelling in the street at Hammershire and Reisterstown Road.
A second call was received minutes later for a subject lying in the roadway at the same location.
Police have identified the victim as Williard Eugene Scram, 67 of the 900 block of Shirley Manor Road.
Scram was lying next to the curb in the southbound lane when he was struck by a passenger vehicle that continued southbound on Hammershire Road and turned westbound onto Reisterstown Road, according to police.
He was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died.
Police are working to determine if Scram may have been struck by an additional vehicle, causing him to be lying in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle seen fleeing onto Reisterstown Road.
Anyone who may have witnessed any of these events, or may have any additional information, is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate this incident.