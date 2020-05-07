CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 29,000 COVID-19 Cases, 1,400 Deaths Reported
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The medical staff and first responders at USO Warrior and Family Center at Bethesda received free meals Thursday for all their hard work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bertucci’s and Buca di Beppo teamed up and dropped off 800 meals for those frontline workers.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

It’s all part of the restaurants efforts to deliver 10,000 meals across the country to different USO organizations.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

