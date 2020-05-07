Comments
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The medical staff and first responders at USO Warrior and Family Center at Bethesda received free meals Thursday for all their hard work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The medical staff and first responders at USO Warrior and Family Center at Bethesda received free meals Thursday for all their hard work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bertucci’s and Buca di Beppo teamed up and dropped off 800 meals for those frontline workers.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
It’s all part of the restaurants efforts to deliver 10,000 meals across the country to different USO organizations.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.