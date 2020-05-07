MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Chance the Rapper will recognize teachers through the “Twilight Awards,” an award show to thank teachers, including a teacher from Montgomery County.
Through three live broadcasts on Instagram, Chance is surprising teachers with supplies, donations and more on behalf of Box Tops for Education to help them keep doing what they do best!
Teachers were selected by showing dedication, originality and creativity to help their students learn.
A Montgomery County teacher will receive an award during the final broadcast on Friday.
Chance will also be donating $300,000 directly to 10 deserving teachers and schools in need on behalf of Box Tops for Education.
The first award was live on Wednesday night. The next two “The Twilight Awards” will be broadcast live on Instagram at 7 p.m. CST on May 7 and 8 2020.
Follow @ChancetheRapper on Instagram to watch these special broadcasts and see which teachers Chance the Rapper surprises next.
We’ll find out on Friday who the lucky teacher in Montgomery County will be!