BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community members held an appreciation parade Thursday to honor some of Baltimore’s frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive-by parade was held Thursday afternoon in front of Johns Hopkins Hospital as a way to show how much the city appreciates all the hard work that the hospital staff is doing right now.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

After the parade, several of the hospitals nurses thanked the community for their continued support during this pandemic.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

