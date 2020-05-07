Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — An inmate at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown has died from complications related to the coronavirus.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — An inmate at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown has died from complications related to the coronavirus.
The man was in his 60s and have underlying medical conditions. He was at the Hagerstown prison until he was hospitalized in late April.
“The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services extends sympathy and condolences to the family of an inmate who died May 6 from complications related to COVID-19,” the state’s correctional department said in a statement.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.