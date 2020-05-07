



There are now more than 29,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,400 deaths reported in Maryland, according to new data released Thursday morning.

According to state numbers, there are 29,374 cases- up 1,211 cases since Wednesday. Currently, 1,401 people have died from the virus with 102 more probable deaths reported.

More than 119,000 people have tested negative for the virus and 2,029 people have been released from isolation.

Hospitalizations went slightly down since Wednesday, with 1,683 people currently hospitalized. There are 1,099 people in acute care and 584 people in intensive care.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, 5,663 people have been hospitalized in the state.

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Here are the top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

20783, 971 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 615 cases, Montgomery

20706, 531 cases, Prince George’s

20902, 524 cases, Montgomery

20904, 490 cases, Montgomery

20784, 474 cases, Prince George’s

20782, 447 cases, Prince George’s

21215, 430 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City

21224, 404 cases, Baltimore

20785, 386 cases, Prince George’s

Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except Caroline, Garrett and Somerset.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany:143 (12)

AA:2,194, (102) 9*

Balt City:2,856, (140) 9*

Balt County:3,662,(155) 14*

Calvert:188, (10) 1*

Caroline:105

Carroll:534,(54)

Cecil:208, (13)

Charles:698, (48) 3*

Dorchester:85, (2)

Frederick:1,151, (63) 7*

Garrett:4

Harford: 552, (18) 4*

Howard: 1,098, (26) 1*

Kent: 98, (8)

MoCo: 6,032, (315) 30*

PG: 8,516, (309) 15*

QA: 68, (8)

St. Mary’s:193, (8)

Somerset:40

Talbot:52, (1)

Wash:260, (7)

Wicomico:541, (13)

Worcester:96 (2) 1*

Data N/A:(87) 8*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 435

10-19: 898

20-29: 3,681 (9)

30-39: 5,161 (17) 1*

40-49: 5,269 (35) 3*

50-59: 5,161 (89) 9*

60-69: 3,860 (215) 12*

70-79: 2,592 (336) 14*

80+: 2,317 (610) 55*

Data not available: (90) 8*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 9,892 (567) 34*

Asian (NH): 603, (48) 3*

White (NH): 6,468, (580) 52*

Hispanic: 5,726 (96) 5*

Other (NH): 1,032, (17)

Data not available: 5,653, (93) 8*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 15,472 (679) 55*

Male: 13,902 (722) 47*

