ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week.
The state’s Department of Labor reports 109,263 total claims were filed for the week ending on May 2. That’s nearly three times the previous week when around 37,000 claims were filed.
In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said the BEACON One-Stop portal is fully operational after several reported glitches and the site crashing due to the amount of traffic coming to the site.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – May 2, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Paper
|Phone
|Internet
|Agent
|PUA Claims
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|0
|64
|354
|0
|296
|43
|Anne Arundel
|1
|734
|4,864
|0
|4,030
|211
|Baltimore City
|3
|764
|4,232
|0
|4,088
|360
|Baltimore County
|12
|1,250
|8,322
|0
|7,251
|577
|Calvert
|0
|121
|670
|0
|517
|20
|Caroline
|0
|42
|247
|0
|208
|10
|Carroll
|14
|203
|1,179
|0
|931
|57
|Cecil
|0
|85
|571
|0
|454
|29
|Charles
|0
|202
|1,277
|0
|1,138
|69
|Dorchester
|0
|40
|226
|0
|195
|16
|Frederick
|1
|252
|1,855
|0
|1,405
|85
|Garrett
|0
|27
|159
|0
|120
|13
|Harford
|3
|344
|1,979
|0
|1,636
|99
|Howard
|2
|453
|3,047
|0
|2,339
|101
|Kent
|0
|20
|121
|0
|109
|6
|Montgomery
|3
|1,019
|10,052
|0
|7,869
|249
|Non – Maryland
|2
|604
|3,416
|0
|2,201
|299
|Prince George’s
|3
|1,007
|7,720
|0
|6,397
|361
|Queen Anne’s
|0
|73
|478
|0
|344
|23
|Somerset
|1
|19
|115
|0
|106
|14
|St. Mary’s
|0
|101
|618
|0
|498
|24
|Talbot
|0
|38
|327
|0
|249
|9
|Unknown
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|1
|176
|958
|0
|781
|52
|Wicomico
|0
|133
|713
|0
|600
|75
|Worcester
|0
|109
|636
|0
|518
|105
|Totals by Type:
|46
|7,894
|54,136
|0
|44,280
|2,907
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|62,076
|Total PUA & PEUC Claims:
|47,187
|Total All UI Claims:
|109,263
