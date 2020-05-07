CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 29,000 COVID-19 Cases, 1,400 Deaths Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week.

The state’s Department of Labor reports 109,263 total claims were filed for the week ending on May 2. That’s nearly three times the previous week when around 37,000 claims were filed.

In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said the BEACON One-Stop portal is fully operational after several reported glitches and the site crashing due to the amount of traffic coming to the site.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – May 2, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Paper Phone Internet Agent PUA Claims PEUC Claims
Allegany 0 64 354 0 296 43
Anne Arundel 1 734 4,864 0 4,030 211
Baltimore City 3 764 4,232 0 4,088 360
Baltimore County 12 1,250 8,322 0 7,251 577
Calvert 0 121 670 0 517 20
Caroline 0 42 247 0 208 10
Carroll 14 203 1,179 0 931 57
Cecil 0 85 571 0 454 29
Charles 0 202 1,277 0 1,138 69
Dorchester 0 40 226 0 195 16
Frederick 1 252 1,855 0 1,405 85
Garrett 0 27 159 0 120 13
Harford 3 344 1,979 0 1,636 99
Howard 2 453 3,047 0 2,339 101
Kent 0 20 121 0 109 6
Montgomery 3 1,019 10,052 0 7,869 249
Non – Maryland 2 604 3,416 0 2,201 299
Prince George’s 3 1,007 7,720 0 6,397 361
Queen Anne’s 0 73 478 0 344 23
Somerset 1 19 115 0 106 14
St. Mary’s 0 101 618 0 498 24
Talbot 0 38 327 0 249 9
Unknown 0 13 0 0 0 0
Washington 1 176 958 0 781 52
Wicomico 0 133 713 0 600 75
Worcester 0 109 636 0 518 105
Totals by Type: 46 7,894 54,136 0 44,280 2,907
Total Regular UI Claims: 62,076
Total PUA & PEUC Claims: 47,187
Total All UI Claims: 109,263

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

