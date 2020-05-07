LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has notified a Charles County nursing home that it’s violating state regulations and its conditions “posed immediate and serious jeopardy to the health and safety” of residents.
MDH’s Office of Health Care Quality sent the letter to Sagepoint Living in La Plata Wednesday.
“Your facility failed to implement an effective infection control program in accordance with standards of care and the guidelines provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and Maryland Department of Health (MDH) during a declared State of emergency and healthcare pandemic,” the letter states. “The deficiencies include failure to obtain critical lab results timely, failure to use appropriate hand hygiene, failure to appropriately use personal protective equipment (PPE), and failure to cohort residents with suspected or known COVID-19.”
According to the letter the state health department completed a compliance survey of the facility between April 21 and May 6. The nursing home was found not in compliance with state regulations.
The state said it will fine the nursing home $10,000 per day starting March 30 until the facility is up to the state’s standard.
The state began universal testing of nursing homes and staff this week.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.