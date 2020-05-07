



ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools students will now end their school calendar year on June 18, to account for lost instruction days.

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County adopted adjustments to the school year calendar that will set the new last date and seek a state waiver of the 180-student-day requirement.

State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon announced this week that Maryland schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools, like school systems across the state, lost 10 days of instruction from March 16, 2020, through March 27, 2020.

Though the days since counted as instructional days, the system said, school systems must adjust for at least five of the 10 lost days in order to seek a five-day waiver of the 180-student-day requirement from State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon.

To account for the five days, the Board converted April 28, the former day of the primary election, to an instructional day and converted two unneeded inclement weather days in June to instructional days.

They also added June 17 and June 18 as instructional days to their calendar, they said in a release.

Superintendent George Arlotto is now seeking a five-day waiver from Dr. Salmon.

He will also be seeking a waiver allowing students to be instructed on June 2, the new date of the primary election.

Find the full new calendar here.

