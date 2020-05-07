Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Calvert Hall announced Thursday that head football coach and staff member Donald Davis is stepping down.
Davis, who coached for 13 seasons, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, according to a Calvert Hall spokesperson.
In a news release, Davis said that it was an honor to coach and work at Calvert Hall.
Davis was the head coach of the Cardinals from 2007 through 2019.
He led Calvert Hall to an MIAA title in 2010, finishing the season ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 10 in the USA Today regional poll.
He won 97 games during his 13-seasons at Calvert Hall, including 10 Turkey Bowl victories over Loyola Blakefield.