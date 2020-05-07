ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly coughed in the face of an Anne Arundel County police officer and told the officer he had the coronavirus while being investigated for a trespassing incident.
Officers responded to a report that someone was trespassing at the Red Roof Inn on Riva Road in Annapolis. Hotel staff identified the suspect in a vehicle, and when officers stopped the suspect, they were found to have an extraditable Florida warrant.
The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jerry Vincent Pippin, became “verbally combative” and said he had the coronavirus.
He then coughed in the officer’s face, police said.
He was arrested and charged with assault, CDS paraphernalia, false identity and failure to comply with the stay-at-home order.