BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The next beer you crack open could help the cats and dogs at BARCS.
That’s because Heavy Seas Beer and Max’s Taphouse are teaming up with the animal shelter for its newest brew called “Pooch Power.”
You’ll be able to get it in four-packs of 16 ounce cans during a curbside release scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend.
It is described as a classic, clean and refreshing beer.
All the sales of this new beer will be donated to BARCS.
You can pick it up at Heavy Seas in Halethorpe.