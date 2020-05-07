Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man infected with COVID-19 is now headed home.
His emotional sendoff even caught the eye of the Baltimore Ravens.
Michael Greene contracted the virus and had to be hospitalized. He spent seven weeks in a hospital in downtown Baltimore.
Thursday, he was discharged and headed home.
Many from the hospital gathered around and wished him well during the sendoff.
Greene has always been a huge Ravens fan, so the team sent him a letter thanking him for his bravery.
The letter said Greene truly fought like a Raven and recovered like a true champion.