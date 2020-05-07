CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 29,000 COVID-19 Cases, 1,400 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man infected with COVID-19 is now headed home.

His emotional sendoff even caught the eye of the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Greene contracted the virus and had to be hospitalized. He spent seven weeks in a hospital in downtown Baltimore.

Thursday, he was discharged and headed home.

Many from the hospital gathered around and wished him well during the sendoff.

Greene has always been a huge Ravens fan, so the team sent him a letter thanking him for his bravery.

The letter said Greene truly fought like a Raven and recovered like a true champion.

