



The moment Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement that certain “low risk” outdoor activities could resume, Marylanders started making plans to get out.

Marylanders are now able to golf, play tennis, go boating, fishing and camping and participate in other outdoor activities.

Coronavirus Latest: Some ‘Low Risk’ Outdoor Activities Restrictions Lifted In Maryland Starting Thursday

The state also reopened Department of Natural Resources parks and beaches. State-owned playgrounds also reopened. Local governments can have the flexibility to take similar actions at their discretion.

At Pine Ridge Golf Course in Baltimore city, after weeks away, some fanatics are rusty. Others have been waiting

“As soon as the girlfriend left, I got the dog walked and taken care of and was like,

‘I’m gone,'” John Burton, of Baltimore, said.

These low risk activities are back as long as you’re staying apart.

To adhere to these social distancing guidelines, golf course are having to do one more thing, one person per cart.

“The biggest thing is taking things off the golf courses that people touch,” Tom Pierce, of Pine Ridge Golf Course, said. “Bunker rakes, the ball washers, water coolers.”

In Howard County at Centennial Park, the gates swung open once again.

“Maybe a breath of fresh air because the park is open,” Michael Walls, of Howard County, said.

In Dundalk, the Anchor Bay East Marina and Hard Yacht Cafe was hoping for an instant surge in business, but they’ll have to wait a while longer, no dine in services are allowed.

“The patio would be packed with people, the fuel dock would be real busy. We would get a lot of boats coming and going,” Art Cox, of Anchor Bay East Marina and Hard Yacht Cafe, said. “The decks empty, there’s a few boats coming around.”

