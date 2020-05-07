Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the producers of Miss Saigon have announced a closure of the tour in North America.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the producers of Miss Saigon have announced a closure of the tour in North America.
The tour included an upcoming presentation at The Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore on June 2 through 7.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Officials said ticket holders have been contacted by their point of purchase by email with the options for credits, donations and refunds.
Anyone with questions should contact their point of purchase provider.
During this pandemic, you can stay connected to The Hippodrome Theatre via their social media channels.
They have been posting videos as a part of their “Behind the Hipp Curtain” series on Facebook, showcasing various parts of the theatre.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.