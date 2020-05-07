BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University will celebrate it’s 2020 graduates with a commencement ceremony in the fall.
MSU President David K. Wilson announced that the spring 2020 commencement will be celebrated on Oct. 15 at Hughes Memorial Stadium during the university’s Homecoming week.
The ceremony was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, MSU will hold a virtual ceremony on May 16 at 10 a.m.
“We are very proud of all our graduating students and salute their accomplishments. It is unfortunate that we will be unable to recognize their hard work in reaching this milestone by hosting a traditional commencement ceremony for the students and their families to enjoy, however, we will still honor them, for now virtually, until we are able to provide them with a full graduation experience in the fall,” said Dr. Wilson. “We want all of our graduates and their families to watch online on May 16, as we let them know that they are a special class amid very special circumstances. Theirs will be a graduation class remembered by history.”