CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 29,000 COVID-19 Cases, 1,400 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles want to make sure everybody working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic does not goes unfed.

The O’s teamed up with Dunkin’ to deliver donuts and coffee to the volunteers at the Maryland Food Bank.

With demands skyrocketing, volunteers are working harder and longer than ever before.

